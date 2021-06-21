Bessemer Securities LLC Buys New Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000. The Cooper Companies makes up 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded up $5.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $389.20. 1,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,809. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.56. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COO. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.38.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

