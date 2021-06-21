Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.24 Million Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bessemer Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of HLT stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $125.15. 3,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,725. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

