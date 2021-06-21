Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock worth $9,992,676. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

NYSE AOS traded up $1.70 on Monday, hitting $67.75. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

