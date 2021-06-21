Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Buys $1,876,000.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey purchased 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,876,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 481,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $5.07. 11,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,965. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $7.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.56.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 133.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XAIR shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.