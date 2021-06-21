Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.71.

BILL opened at $178.50 on Thursday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of -217.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,388 shares of company stock worth $20,101,774 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after buying an additional 1,765,853 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $175,795,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

