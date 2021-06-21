Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $490.00 at Argus

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $440.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $410.36.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $431.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $420.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $453.82.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bio-Techne will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,079 shares of company stock worth $8,264,362 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,485,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

