BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 3.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.29 and last traded at $220.00. 6,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,536,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

