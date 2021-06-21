BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Up 3.6%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $222.29 and last traded at $220.00. 6,410 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,536,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.42.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BNTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.
The stock has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of -1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
