Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001175 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and $202.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

