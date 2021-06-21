BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,919 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $45.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.68. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BJ. MKM Partners dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 26,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,178,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,264.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,663 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,211. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

