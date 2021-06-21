Blackcrane Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 503,248 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 503,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,535,000. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 10.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 0.39% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $814,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AUPH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 40,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.58. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.