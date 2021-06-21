BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,246,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of SI-BONE worth $71,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIBN shares. Truist raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,833. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $30.87 on Monday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

SI-BONE Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.