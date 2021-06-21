BlackRock Inc. Has $76.74 Million Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,460 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Impinj worth $76,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

PI stock opened at $49.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $74,999.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,948,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,546 shares of company stock valued at $241,190. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

