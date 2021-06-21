BlackRock Inc. Purchases 2,234,550 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vedanta worth $73,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Vedanta by 525.4% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,551 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 939,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 503,530 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vedanta by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 145,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835 shares during the period. 3.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vedanta stock opened at $13.37 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.19. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

