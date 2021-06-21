BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,280 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.90% of Parsons worth $78,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Parsons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

