Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 18,569 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $69.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CONE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

