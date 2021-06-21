Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,975 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.60.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.82. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $111.51 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

