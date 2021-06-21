Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 12.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 503,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 71,763 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

