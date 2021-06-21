Blair William & Co. IL Has $12.94 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,748 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

