Blair William & Co. IL Sells 159,770 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,770 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.20% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,337,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,105,000 after purchasing an additional 234,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 867,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,298,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $326,634.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,675 shares of company stock worth $5,859,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $39.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

