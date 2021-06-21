Blair William & Co. IL Sells 569 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadratic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,925,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260,809 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,660,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,597,000 after purchasing an additional 470,863 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,105,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 295,772 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,565,000 after purchasing an additional 403,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.06. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $62.63.

