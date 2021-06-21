Blair William & Co. IL Sells 7,484 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,484 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $15,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRDM. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $96,876.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of IRDM opened at $39.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.77 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

