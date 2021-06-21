Blair William & Co. IL Sells 810 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.08% of RH worth $9,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RH stock opened at $653.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $649.75. RH has a 12-month low of $242.21 and a 12-month high of $733.05.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RH will post 22.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.31.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

