BlitzPick Price Tops $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (XBP)

BlitzPick (CURRENCY:XBP) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One BlitzPick coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BlitzPick has a market capitalization of $351,232.38 and $754.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BlitzPick has traded down 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001015 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00058141 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039441 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BlitzPick Profile

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlitzPick using one of the exchanges listed above.

