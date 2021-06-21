Blockchain Certified Data Token Price Tops $0.17 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00056361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.56 or 0.00681820 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00042328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00080757 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

