Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $119.00 to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BPMC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.67.

BPMC stock opened at $82.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $125.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

