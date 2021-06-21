BMO Capital Markets Boosts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$5.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

BIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.63.

Shares of BIR stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$4.26. The stock had a trading volume of 823,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.00. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.39.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

