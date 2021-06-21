BMO Capital Markets Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$7.50

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEY. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Peyto Exploration & Development from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.09.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.30. 581,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,231. The stock has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52-week low of C$1.63 and a 52-week high of C$7.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 6,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.23, for a total value of C$40,999.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,185 shares in the company, valued at C$50,992.55. Also, Director Brian Davis acquired 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

