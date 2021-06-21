BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold Rating for REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group (NYSE:REVG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE REVG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,327. REV Group has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $984.08 million, a P/E ratio of 169.22 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.85.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $643.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 16,750 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 19,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 in the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in REV Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in REV Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

