BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,197 Shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 66.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14,512 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NKSH opened at $34.63 on Monday. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.9%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Green III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,687.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,832 shares of company stock worth $99,979 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.