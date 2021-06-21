BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Howard Bancorp were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBMD opened at $16.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.45 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 million. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HBMD shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Howard Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

