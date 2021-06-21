BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Willdan Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Willdan Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Willdan Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,886,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In related news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,821.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $256,398.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,268 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $39.02 on Monday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.41 million, a PE ratio of -45.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.