Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.07.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$41.50 to C$42.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of BOWFF traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $19.52 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.42 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 48.47%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.