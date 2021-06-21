Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.42

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.42 and last traded at C$41.32, with a volume of 11141 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.85.

Several research firms have commented on BEI.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

