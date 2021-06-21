Bob’s Repair (BOB) Market Cap Tops $1.10 Million

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded down 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a market cap of $1.10 million and $12,784.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00056990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003739 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.13 or 0.00685097 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00041751 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00080648 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

