Bondly Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Bondly has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bondly has a total market cap of $13.01 million and $832,114.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00056582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00022395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.93 or 0.00690525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080949 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

