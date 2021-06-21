boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on boohoo group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 0.84. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $105.05.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

