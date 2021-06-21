Boosted Finance Trading Down 25.8% This Week (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $8.13 or 0.00025028 BTC on popular exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $486,314.36 and approximately $14,658.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 25.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00120708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.28 or 0.00157970 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00178771 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.