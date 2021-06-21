Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $109.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of several other reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.69.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

NYSE BXP opened at $117.26 on Thursday. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 15.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 39,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at $866,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 95.4% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 598,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,624,000 after buying an additional 121,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.