Boundary Creek Advisors LP Buys New Shares in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition comprises about 1.1% of Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,724,000.

ACAHU traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,224. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

