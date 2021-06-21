Bp Plc Buys 10,392 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Bp Plc increased its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 127.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,392 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after buying an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 865.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,161,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,530,000 after buying an additional 1,937,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $40.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIAC. Cowen lifted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

