Bp Plc Decreases Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bp Plc cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 190.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.13.

In related news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $993,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,518,831. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

