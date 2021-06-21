Bp Plc Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Bp Plc grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $117.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 737.48, a PEG ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.26 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. Zillow Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

