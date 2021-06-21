Bp Plc Sells 8,398 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bp Plc decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,398 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in PPL were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co raised its position in shares of PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after acquiring an additional 70,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.61 on Monday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

