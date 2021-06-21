Bp Plc Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Bp Plc reduced its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional increased its position in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.76. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.03 and a 12-month high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

