Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem (NYSE:BAK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Braskem from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Braskem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

BAK opened at $21.32 on Friday. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -76.14 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.02.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Braskem will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

