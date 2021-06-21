Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €86.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €73.96 ($87.01).

Shares of BNR opened at €77.24 ($90.87) on Friday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €75.92.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

