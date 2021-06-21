Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $343,000 Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,784,000 after buying an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,855,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 782,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 48.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 742,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 243,847 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI opened at $105.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

