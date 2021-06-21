Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $351,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,360 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Text in the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Shares of OTEX opened at $49.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $50.69.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

