Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,938 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,079,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,747 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 74.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $148,546,000 after acquiring an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth $55,959,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,495,000 after acquiring an additional 48,759 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $86.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.71. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $99.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

