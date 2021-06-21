Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,602,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,595,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,861,000 after acquiring an additional 169,798 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,534,000 after acquiring an additional 160,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $7,419,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $136.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.